Construction of tank 88 in Supertanqueros progresses.

From the beginning of the recovery phase until today, all forces have maintained the intention to restore vitality to the strategic enclave as soon as possible, and to turn the terminal, and the entire industrial area, into a sufficiently robust economic sector, less vulnerable and with a more modern image.

Welding work continues to mark the critical route in the construction of tank 88 at the Supertanqueros base, as shown in the images posted on the Facebook page of the Unidad de Empresarial de Base (Ueb) División Territorial de Comercialización de Combustibles Matanzas.

«We continue advancing in the construction of the tank, each step brings us closer to seeing this project become a reality», states the publication, which appeared shortly after the announcement of the «welding of the verticals, the assembly of the fourth roll, and the construction of the firewall».

The Supertanqueros base, located in the industrial zone of the city of Matanzas, was affected in August 2022 by a fire of great proportions, caused by the impact of an electric discharge on the dome of one of its tanks, which ended up ruining another three of these containers.

From the beginning of the recovery phase until today, all forces have maintained the intention of restoring vitality to the strategic enclave as soon as possible, and to turn the terminal, and the entire industrial area, into a sufficiently robust economic sector, less vulnerable and with a more modern image.

In the space of the four tanks destroyed, there will now be only two. This will make it possible, for example, to gain distance, explained Bárbaro Siska Viciedo, director of the Oil Maintenance Company.

Another substantial change will be in the buckets, which will be prepared to hold all the fuel in case of a spill.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook page of the Unidad de Empresarial de Base División Territorial de Comercialización de Combustibles Matanzas.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.