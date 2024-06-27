Entre Vertientes art exhibition at Pedro Betancourt (+audios and photos).

The exhibition hall of the Cuba Theater of Pedro Betancourt hosted the inauguration of the personal exhibition Entre Vertientes, by plastic artist Yadán Beguiristaín Monaga.

Ileana Ramirez Lopez, director of the gallery, said that the exhibition owes its name to the author’s incursion into the techniques of expressionism and abstraction and highlighted Yadán’s creativity and freedom to express himself through art.

For his part, Dagoberto Bravo Domínguez, instructor of Plastic Arts at the María Villar Buceta House of Culture, underlined his admiration and pride for the talent of Beguiristaín Monaga who, despite his young age, has managed to materialize a wide and recognized work both inside and outside the Island.

The exhibition Entre Vertientes, by Yadán Beguiristaín Moanaga becomes a sample of the vitality of contemporary Cuban art and the artistic talent of young people in Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yasiel Barbón Salgado.