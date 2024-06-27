Cuba present at the Committee for the Rights of the Palestinian People.

Ambassador Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, was elected vice-president of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

«We receive this responsibility as a commitment to continue fighting from our work in the Committee and in the United Nations for a genuine peace process in that region of the world,» said Ambassador Yuri Gala Lopez, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Cuba, after the election on Wednesday.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry on its website, the diplomat reiterated his country’s most energetic rejection of the use of disproportionate and indiscriminate force by Israel against Palestinian civilians in the occupied territory, particularly the Gaza Strip, in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and International Humanitarian Law.

He also called for a halt to the indiscriminate shelling of the population in Gaza and the forced displacement of Palestinians from land that rightfully belongs to them.

«The impunity with which the Israeli government acts, which can only be explained by its confidence that it will not be held accountable for its actions, must cease,» he added.

He considered it unacceptable that the Security Council continues not to enforce its own resolutions to put an end to Israel’s crimes in which the United States has been an accomplice by repeatedly obstructing and using its veto to prevent the action of this multilateral body, undermining regional peace, security and stability.

On the Cuban Government’s decision to intervene in the contentious proceedings initiated by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice, the Ambassador argued that Havana will make use of its right to present, as a Third State, its interpretation of the norms of the Convention that Israel has flagrantly violated with its actions in the illegally occupied Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

«Genocide, Apartheid, forced displacement and collective punishment have no place in today’s world, nor can they be tolerated by the international community,» he concluded.

Cuba, United Nations ,Palestine,

Written by Gabriel Torres.