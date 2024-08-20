Everything ready for the Latin American Skydiving Championship in Varadero.

After the technical meeting held on Tuesday in Varadero, everything is ready for the start of the VII Latin American Skydiving Championship, precision landing mode, and the III Friendship Cup.

According to the competition’s program, the opening ceremony will take place at 9:00 am on Wednesday, August 21st at the Varadero International Skydiving Center, with the presence of competitors from Brazil, Montenegro, Chile, Russia and Cuba.

Ivan Rios Muñoz, president of the Latin American Confederation of Skydiving (Colpar), will be at the famous Playa Azul to witness an event that will be animated by renowned skydivers such as Brazilians Rodrigo «El pollo» Gonçalvez and Gilson «El loco» Borges Brow; Chileans Alonso Figueroa Gallardo and Carlos Burgos Diaz.

Oscar Arteaga Lopez, national and Latin American multi-champion in 1994, and Raul Borges Rodriguez, winner of tournaments held in the country, will be represented by Oscar Arteaga Lopez.

On the women’s side, Soraya Mendes Ribeiro, from Brazil, bronze medalist at the recently concluded World Championship in Hungary, and Dronova Aleksandra, from Russia, stand out. Meanwhile, strong contenders will be the Cuban Marisol Maldonado and Dalia Begerano, national and Latin American champions.

With accommodation at the Sunbeach Hotel of the Gran Caribe chain, after the inauguration, the participants will start the competition jumps during eight qualifying rounds.

With the endorsement of the Latin American Parachuting Confederation (Colpar-Siglo XXI), the event is organized by the Cuban Aviation Club, the Cuban Federation of Parachuting Sports, in coordination with the Cubanacán S.A. Travel Agency and the National Air Services Company.

According to the Colpar-Siglo XXI Facebook page, in addition to determining the team champions and the female and male monarchs, the tournament aims at exchanging experiences, strengthening friendship and camaraderie relations among national and foreign skydivers, judges and support personnel and encouraging the practice of precision acts.

The precision landing is a modality in which one jumps from a relatively low altitude (1,200 meters) and tries to land as accurately as possible on a target on the ground.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.