20 de agosto de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

New bicycles delivered to mail carriers in Pedro Betancourt.

30 segundos atrás Tamara Mesa González

In order to optimize their work and improve the quality of their services, ten postmen in Pedro Betancourt received bicycles provided by the Post Office Base Unit.

In order to optimize their work and improve the quality of their services, ten Postmen in Pedro Betancourt received bicycles provided by the Post Office Base Unit.

The delivery ceremony, at the Pepe Roque park in the town, was presided over by political and government authorities, as well as by Daimy González Cabrera, director of the unit, who told our radio station about the many advantages of using these vehicles for local postmen.

…ONLINE AUDIO

In this regard, Mercedes Silva Piñera, accountant, said:

…ONLINE AUDIO.

The delivery of bicycles to the postmen in Pedro Betancourt  is a necessary initiative to guarantee the well-being of the workers of the facility and, consequently, to maintain the efficiency of the postal service in this municipality.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

No need for massive mobilizations to clean up beaches and coasts.

60 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Carlos Juan Finlay: The Legacy of a Luminary.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González
aeropuerto

Varadero airport’s social work praised.

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *