New bicycles delivered to mail carriers in Pedro Betancourt.

In order to optimize their work and improve the quality of their services, ten Postmen in Pedro Betancourt received bicycles provided by the Post Office Base Unit.

The delivery ceremony, at the Pepe Roque park in the town, was presided over by political and government authorities, as well as by Daimy González Cabrera, director of the unit, who told our radio station about the many advantages of using these vehicles for local postmen.

In this regard, Mercedes Silva Piñera, accountant, said:

The delivery of bicycles to the postmen in Pedro Betancourt is a necessary initiative to guarantee the well-being of the workers of the facility and, consequently, to maintain the efficiency of the postal service in this municipality.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.