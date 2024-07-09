Fire extinguished in Matanzas Aqueduct.

Put out a fire of some 400-millimeter PAD pipes that were stored in the storage yard of the municipal Aqueduct of #Matanzas.

Put out a fire of some 400-millimeter PAD pipes that were stored in the storage yard of the municipal Aqueduct of #Matanzas.

This is how the twelve 400 mm pipes that caught fire in the courtyard of the municipal water company were left. This type of pipes are plastic or PAD. They are made from petroleum derivatives, which is why they are highly flammable.

The pipes were twelve meters long. The smoke plume immediately rose over the El Naranjal neighborhood. These pipes are used for maintenance on the water mains of the Aqueduct Company.

The workers themselves, at 4:30 in the afternoon, extinguished the fire, but it resurfaced minutes later. The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Command ONE of Matanzas and the aqueduct is operating normally.

The cause of the start of the fire is unknown at this time.

Written by Pedro Rizo.