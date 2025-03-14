FitCuba 2025 Dedicated to Cuban Traditions.

One of the highlights of the agenda of this trade exchange will be the meeting of tourism ministers of the Bolivarian Alliance for Latin America and the Caribbean (ALBA-TCP), which foresees discussions on the implementation of the multi-destination option in the region.

The Cuba 2025 International Tourism Fair (FitCuba) will be held from April 30th to May 3rd in the capital’s Morro-Cabaña complex, with the attraction of focusing on Cuban traditions as a product and the People’s Republic of China as guest of honor.

According to FitCuba’s official site, Cuban traditions are strongly influenced by the fact that the Cuban population is a mix of different ethnic origins. «Local traditions and celebrations in Cuba are respected and enjoyed by tourists.»

The most relevant professional event organized annually by the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) returns to its Havana venue, this time with Cubatur as receptive and Transtur as carrier.

Travel industry professionals will have the chance to learn first-hand about the benefits of the destination and establish or solidify business relations, a fundamental part of an inclusive program of a gala at the Karl Marx Theater dedicated to the cultures of Cuba and China.

As on other occasions, participants in FitCuba 2025 will be able to attend activities on May Day, International Workers’ Day, a tradition that year after year mobilizes hundreds of employees, students and their families.

According to reports, one of the highlights of the agenda of this commercial exchange will be the meeting of tourism ministers of the Bolivarian Alliance for Latin America and the Caribbean (ALBA-TCP), which foresees debates on the implementation of the multi-destination option in the region.

Photos. Taken from the Facebook profile of the Ministry of Tourism and the FitCuba 2025 website.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.