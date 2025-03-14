Orianny Rolo: Educating with the heart through art (+audio & photos).

The most recent edition of «HomenajeArte» began with musical performances by the children’s choir «Estrellitas del Futuro», held at the «Gustavo González Pérez» museum in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt.

The most recent edition of the «HomenajeArte» (Homage to Art) program, held at the Gustavo González Pérez Museum in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, began with musical performances by the children’s choir «Estrellitas del Futuro» (Little Stars of the Future).

The proposal, which integrates the set of activities in salute to the International Women’s Day, was dedicated, on this occasion, to the award-winning art instructor Orianny Rolo Pico, from the «José Antonio Echeverría» elementary school.

Under the guidance of Clara Cecilia López Álvarez, director of the institution, Rolo Pico was honored for her perseverance, talent, professionalism and human warmth and shared with those present many facets of her artistic and cultural career.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Those present also remembered the imprint of the former municipal director of Culture, Mayra Suárez Guillén, the 68th anniversary of the assault on the Presidential Palace, the seizure of Radio Reloj and the fall of José Antonio Echeverría, as well as the 133rd anniversary of the founding of the Patria newspaper and, consequently, the celebration of Cuban Press Day, this March 14th.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.