Matanzas Journalists Celebrate Cuban Press Day.

The members of the Union of Cuban Journalists in the province of Matanzas celebrated, today March 14th, the Cuban Press Day, date chosen in honor of the founding of the newspaper Patria in 1892.

On the day, the Bonifacio Byrne Provincial Award for Life’s Work was given to the editor, journalist and broadcaster of the radio station Radio Llanura de Colón, Heriberto Antonio Caballero Vidal (Tony Caballero).

According to the president of the jury, Roberto Pérez Betancourt, Tony Caballero is a Cuban radio personality who has won multiple awards.

The Felix Elmusa Distinction was also awarded to eight people, among them filmmaker Nolberto Cedeño, journalist Imandra González Correa, engineer Joaquín Liao Sarabria and sports commentator Dayron Medina of the provincial radio station Radio 26.

The latter declared that it is a reason for joy, because they have been many years dedicated to the specialty within the locution that is the sports narration, specifically.

«Since we started we have devoted ourselves to it, I think it is also an award, so I see it, for personalities of this specialty of Matanzas radio, some of them have had the honor as Pancho Soriano to be a National Sports Journalism Award, that is I am aware that I come from a station that has a great tradition in narration with figures such as Ricardo Medina and Jorge Arturo Castellanos.

«I see it as a recognition also for them, who definitely taught me, they were my teachers. The work has continued in a worthy manner, that is ratified with the narrators that we have responsibility in Cuban sporting events every year such as the national series.»

For his part, the chief engineer of the Matanzas radio system declared that it is precisely a great stimulus and a commitment.

This distinction is conferred by Decree Law 30 of December 10th, 1979 and was created by the Council of State as the highest award granted at the proposal of the Presidency of the Union of Journalists of Cuba, to Cuban journalists and journalists from other countries who have obtained merits for it.

Also in the activity that closes the Press Day, Upec recognized organizations such as transportation, the National Association of Small Farmers, among others, for their support in the recently concluded Press Softball.

For its part, the Provincial Committee of the Party in the territory delivered a recognition on behalf of the people of Matanzas.

