Fraternal meeting between Esteban Lazo and young university students from Matanzas (+photos).

Esteban Lazo Hernandez called on Matanzas’ university students to become vanguard youths and assume a greater role in the economic battle that the country is developing, during an exchange held on March 13th with students and professors of the main center of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) in the province.

The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power began his working visit to the territory through the «house of high studies in Yumurina», at the head of a parliamentary representation that until this Friday checks the work of the province in the economic, political and social spheres.

Referring to the emblematic anniversary that every year evokes the assault on the Presidential Palace and the seizure of Radio Reloj, as well as the courageous attitude of the young José Antonio Echeverría, Lazo Hernández emphasized the importance of prioritizing the knowledge of Cuban history and defending the social achievements of the Revolution in the complex context of the country, during his lecture at the University of Matanzas.

During the fraternal meeting, the leader of the Cuban Parliament recalled the disastrous consequences of the economic and commercial blockade imposed by the US government and highlighted the strategic measures and actions being carried out in the country to overcome the current difficult situation and move gradually towards a better and sustainable future.

The formation of values, the contribution of the Matanzas academy in preparing men and women committed to the economic and social development of the nation, and the value of promoting education, science, technology and innovation, were other topics of interest discussed at the meeting with the university community, where the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the province were also present.

With photos and data taken from the Web Page of the University of Matanzas.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.