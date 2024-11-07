Frank Alexis and his constant commitment to Matanzas culture and its artists (+audio).

Frank Alexis Ortega Sosa is not only a photographer, but also dedicates a good part of his work to the promotion of other artists.

«All the arts contribute to the art of knowing how to live». On this premise of Bertold Brecht, Frank Alexis Ortega Sosa is not only a photographer, but also devotes much of his work to the promotion of other artists.

He does it from different places and events, mainly in one of the commercial establishments of Paseo de Narváez. Thanks to his management, the ARTYS gallery bar has become a space par excellence for the dissemination of the visual arts in Matanzas, whether in the case of established artists or younger creators.

The journalist Jessica Mesa Duarte offers us an interview with the photographer and cultural promoter about this and other issues related to his work and the development of visual arts and culture in general.

Written by Jessica Mesa Duarte.