Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital fully operational after hurricane Rafael (+audio).

The Eliseo Noel Caamaño Provincial Pediatric Hospital has demonstrated its capacity to respond to the recent adverse weather conditions, according to its director, Dr. Julio Hernández Sánchez.

Following the declaration of the Alert phase, the hospital began to adopt safety measures that included the release of beds and the improvement of drainage, thus ensuring the protection of its facilities and patients. During the Alarm phase, the hospital’s Board of Directors guaranteed the continuity of all essential services, including the effective organization of the medical and nursing staff.

According to Hernandez Sanchez, the pediatric hospital «had a robust preparation to face the electro-energy system outage, with provisions to maintain its electrical provisions to maintain its electrical operation for 92 hours. However, the reestablishment of the system was quicker than anticipated, since at around 3:00 a.m. the electric current was back on line, eliminating any concerns related to the operation of medical equipment and infrastructure necessary for the continued care of patients».

Currently, the Eliseo Noel Caamaño pediatric hospital is operating normally. Dr. Julio Hernández has stressed that there was no need to regret any extraordinary damages or affectations to basic services during the storm.

The proactive coordination of the Board of Directors and the preparation of the staff in all phases of the climatic event ensured a smooth operation, based on constant vigilance and effective preventive measures.

With basic services fully secured, the hospital is preparing to return to its regular activities as directed by the provincial Defense Council.

This experience, according to Hernandez, reinforces «the importance of strategic planning and the orderly execution of emergency protocols , ensuring that the institution can continue to provide quality medical care, without interruption, even in adverse situations».

Written by Gabriel Torres.