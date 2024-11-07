Cuban tourism: Canada remains as the main outbound market.

With 40 percent of total arrivals, Canada reaffirms itself as the main issuer of vacationers to Cuba, and «we expect the rate of arrivals to increase in the remainder of this 2024», estimated in his account on the social network X Juan Carlos García Granda, head of the Ministry of Tourism.

Juan Carlos García at the inauguration of the Canada Pavilion at FIHAV 2024. Photo: Taken from Juan Carlos García Granda’s X account.

In this way, the northern nation continues to occupy the first place among the main markets, García Granda reiterated, during the inauguration of the Canada pavilion on the second day of the 40th edition of the Havana International Fair (FIHAV2024), a «further demonstration of the close ties between our countries,» he remarked.

The head of Mintur took advantage of the ribbon cutting to «welcome Canada’s new ambassador to Cuba, the most excellent Mrs. Marianick Tremblay, and we wish her every success in her mission».

By the end of July, more than 600,000 Canadian tourists had visited Cuba, many of whom stay in Varadero, the main sun and beach destination in the Greater Antilles, and consider the beach resort located in the western province of Matanzas their second home, according to Trabajadores newspaper.

As part of his agenda at FIHAV 2024, held at the usual ExpoCuba venue, the head of the Mintur held a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Leticia Gómez Hernández, to «evaluate strategies to strengthen tourism cooperation between our nations and new development opportunities in the sector.

In order to continue promoting tourism to the country, he also met with Ilya Zubkov, vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Russian Federation, and with the Colombian vice-minister of Commerce, Luis Felipe Quintero Suárez.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.