Matanzas back to normal after the passage of hurricane Rafael .

There are no reports of any damage in the province of Matanzas as a result of the passage of hurricane Rafael, informed the Provincial Defense Council.

According to its president, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, the early adoption of all measures favored these results and since 10:00 am the province has been back to normal.

However, today the working subgroups are being maintained according to the possible affectations that could occur when the rain stops.

In addition, it was decided to reinforce the sale of agricultural products, to carry out cultural activities and to prioritize the pumping systems to restore the water supply.

It was also said that the school year restarts on Monday and as of today they should prepare to receive the students again.

It was stated that gasoline will be sold to people who have electric power plants, a process that is being carried out through the municipal governments.

At this moment, the territory is immersed in the formation of islands and micro-systems to connect Matanzas with the center-east of the country and consolidate this system in the afternoon.

In this space it was informed that the Guiteras must enter in the morning schedule and Energás keeps regulating the load.

