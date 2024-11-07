Gradual restoration of electric service in Matanzas .

The restoration of electric service is the priority in Matanzas, which already has 13 percent of the province energized and efforts are underway to provide current in vital places.

The restoration of electric service is the priority in Matanzas, which already has 13 percent of the province energized and efforts are underway to provide power to vital sites.

Kenny Cruz, technical director of the Electric Company on the electric power situation in Matanzas, said that no significant damage to the electric infrastructure has been reported.

In any case, the company activated, as usual, its travel protocol. We have all the means to observe the lines to evaluate the damages, but as I was saying, we do not have significant damages so far in the infrastructure.

As from the situation we had when the system was down, we started the protocol of creating micro islands, micro systems to provide service.

At the moment, since last night, we have a microsystem created in the city of Matanzas, from the Guanábana battery, which is providing service to the Faustino Pérez hospital area and here to the city center in order to achieve vitality in the territorial load dispatch and to be able to continue working on the establishment of the system.

We have another micro-island operating in the area of Colón, which provides service to the hospital of this locality.

We are going to activate now in the morning a micro system in the area of Los Arabos, which is going to favor, fundamentally, the pumping of water from the town of Los Arabos.

At this moment we are linked by the microsystem of the center, which already includes several provinces of the country, which allowed us to provide service to the Energás plant through the Aguadama line, and in this way reach the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant with enough energy to begin the start-up process.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.