Matanzas implements immediate measures after Hurricane Rafael.

Among the decisions adopted, the distribution of drinking water by pipeline was highlighted, as well as the sale and distribution of the family food basket.

In a meeting chaired by Antonio Víctor González Imbert, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, a Temporary Working Group was held to discuss the actions to be implemented after the return to normality was decreed following the Cyclonic Alarm phase caused by Hurricane Rafael.

This meeting, which took place this Thursday at the headquarters of the Municipal Committee, focused on the revitalization of essential services and the organization of resources to guarantee the well-being of the affected population.

Among the decisions adopted, the distribution of drinking water by pipeline was highlighted, as well as the sale and distribution of the family food basket. These measures are crucial to ensure that the inhabitants of Matanzas have access to food and drinking water at a critical time.

In addition, a change in the working day was announced for this Friday, especially in the education sector, in order to prepare schools to resume classes next Monday 11th.

Attention to people in vulnerable situations was also a priority topic at the meeting. Strategies were also established to facilitate the preparation and sale of food from the agencies to the People’s Councils, thus ensuring that the most affected communities receive the necessary support.

These measures seek not only to address immediate needs, but also to promote the economic recovery of the Athens of Cuba.

Finally, the importance of urban sanitation and permanent surveillance against arbovirosis, diseases transmitted by mosquitoes that can proliferate after natural disasters, was emphasized.

The authorities in Matanzas call on the population to actively participate in these prevention and self-care efforts, stressing that saving human lives is a priority in this recovery process.

Written by Gabriel Torres.