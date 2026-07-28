Loss-Making Companies in Cuba Rise to 399 by May 2026

Some 399 Cuban companies closed with economic losses by May 2026, according to the bulletin «Selected Indicators of the Business and Budgeted System,» published by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI).

The figure represents an increase of 23 entities compared to the previous month, when 376 companies were recorded in a deficit situation. The study, which excludes private MSMEs and cooperatives, offers an overview of the performance of the Cuban state business system.

By provinces, Havana concentrates the largest number of companies with negative results, with 69 entities. Matanzas, for its part, ranks among the provinces with the greatest impact, reporting 33 with losses — the same figure as Granma.

At the opposite extreme, the territories with the fewest entities in the red are the Special Municipality Isla de la Juventud, with only three; Las Tunas, with thirteen; and Mayabeque, with 14.

ONEI specifies that the category of «loss-making companies» refers to those entities that present negative accounting results pending financing, reflecting the current challenges of the Cuban business system in a complex economic context.

The agency highlighted that the publication of these data seeks to promote transparency and territorial economic analysis, offering key information for decision-making and financial planning.

The monthly bulletin, available on the ONEI official website (onei.cu), includes indicators on accounting, employment, remuneration, sales, and efficiency in the use of the workforce and material resources, among others.