Breakdown at «El Rolando» Pumping Station

JOVELLANOS – Specialists from the Water Resources, Aqueduct and Sewerage Company, together with the Basic Electric Organization, have been carrying out joint work since today to diagnose the technical failures that have kept the «El Rolando» Pumping Station out of service, a key infrastructure for water distribution in this municipality.

The work focuses on the review of electromechanical equipment and the conduction system, with the aim of isolating the source of the breakdown and defining corrective actions. The estimated time for repair is not yet known, although crews are advancing without interruption.

Authorities from the Party and the municipal Government have joined the tasks, supervising operations and coordinating with technicians.

Simultaneously, communication is maintained with residents of the most affected areas to inform them about supply alternatives while the contingency lasts.

From the City Council, the workers’ commitment was valued, and the population was urged to remain calm and make rational use of available water.

The willingness to restore service as soon as possible is reiterated, prioritizing the community’s basic needs.