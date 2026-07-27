28 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

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Matanzas Taekwondo Present at the Central American Games

27 de julio de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

Matanzas taekwondo athlete Kelvin Calderón secured his advance to the semifinals in the men’s 80 kg division after defeating Nicaraguan David Robleto in the quarterfinals with a score of 2-1 at Pavilion No. 2 of the Central American and Caribbean Games.

 

After conceding a tight first round (5-6), the Matanzas athlete responded in the second round by dominating widely 17-1, supported by his effectiveness with kicks to the body and head.

 

In the decisive round, Calderón sealed the comeback with a 7-4 score to secure a spot on the podium in the category.

 

With this result, the Antillean will return to the mat at the end of today to face Mexican Iker Casas for a place in the title discussion.

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