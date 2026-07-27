Matanzas Historical Archive, a Learning Space for Children

The Provincial Historical Archive of Matanzas continues to consolidate itself as one of the chosen venues for children’s activities during the summer season, receiving participants from community projects and workshops that promote knowledge of local history and heritage.

As part of the program of the AfroAtenas community workshop, the children visited the institution after participating in the children’s gathering «El maíz regado» (The Watered Corn), led by Manuel Espino. During the tour, they were received by the Archive’s director, Janet Perdomo, who shared with them details about the entity’s operation, the conservation of historical documents, and the importance of preserving documentary memory.

The visit also included an exchange on the value of the Archive as a source for research and consultation, as well as an approach to the exhibition «El muñeco de Fedor» (Fedor’s Doll), dedicated to the traditional San Juan festivities, a cultural manifestation closely linked to Matanzas identity.

With initiatives of this type, the Provincial Historical Archive strengthens its bond with the community and fosters from an early age an interest in the history, heritage, and traditions that distinguish Matanzas.