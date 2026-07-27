Where Are AI and Political Sciences with a Southern Approach Going?

To those who speak of Science in Cuba — which cannot in any way be mere discourse without tangible results that improve people’s lives in all aspects — one must ask: what level of real legitimacy have scientists achieved in the current context? Without failing to affirm that what the people expect from them is, neither more nor less, tangible results that are vital for their sustainability and development.

In Cuba today, scientists must be present if results are to be achieved, when these results connect with public policies, notwithstanding their diverse definitions, because there is a coinciding point that lies in the need for the presence of men and women of science alongside governmental authority, because only in this way can it be affirmed that one is in the presence of a public policy. But such an appreciation is insufficient, since a public policy is not an objective phenomenon with clear, determined profiles.

Its existence must be clarified on the empirical level through the identification of its constituent elements, be they declarations of intent, programs, decisions made by one or several public actors, results, and consequences in the development of a given period.

Therefore, the omniscient presence of scientists and political and administrative leaders is required, but with the conviction that their sacred mission is to solve the immense and urgent problems of the people.

From Cuban Science, with the essential presence of artificial intelligence, public policies cannot be analyzed without going to the concept of government agenda as the set of problems, demands, questions, and issues that rulers and political leaders, with the irreplaceable consultation of scientists, order and select as objectives of their actions and on which action must be taken.

Government agendas are either systemic, public, worthy of public attention, which connect with the so-called legitimate jurisdiction or institutional, formal, or governmental agendas, which refer to specific urgent matters that do not require a universal approach, but can and should be limited to the local level.

Doctor in Political Sciences. DEA in Philosophy of Law.

Full Professor and Consultant.