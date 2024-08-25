Free time or leisure time?

Free time is all the time we have available outside of essential or responsible activities, in which we are not obliged to perform any action or work.

It comprises various forms of expression, the elements of which are often of a physical and physiological nature, as well as intellectual, social, artistic or spiritual.

We refer to the period of time left to the individual after carrying out his or her daily obligations (work, education, social, family).

These activities include reading, painting, learning to play an instrument, taking photographs, watching movies, series, among others. In addition, you can go to the gym, do yoga, meditation, swimming, martial arts, zumba, fishing, walking, running, skating and visiting new places.

The good use of free time improves health and general well-being, expanding to all other areas of life. It is a fundamental right of people, like education or work.

On the other hand, leisure time is devoted, so to speak, to entertainment or recreation as the main destination.

Currently, most young people focus their leisure time on cell phones, tablets, computer games or Play Station, in addition to their presence in discotheques or nightclubs. In the summer, cultural scenarios are added, preferably squares or other spaces.

Leisure has been claimed as a human need and an opportunity for personal growth. In general, all people aspire to leisure time, as a tendency to reduce daily working hours.

It is also considered a source of wealth for society, since the tourism, entertainment and cultural industries, among others, require people with free time to consume their goods and services.

Decide whether you will spend free or leisure time from now on.

Written by Tamara Mesa González.