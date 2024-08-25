Images that hurt (+video).

Something distinguishes this conflict, is the total complicity and support of the US and the West to a regime that has far surpassed the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II.

Regrettable latest episode of Israel’s Zionist genocide in Gaza. Images published exclusively by Al-Jazeera show Israeli occupation forces blowing up the Khan Yunism Grand Mosque, while an Israeli occupation soldier captures the storming of a mosque and the burning of the copies of the Koran inside.

It is a war of extermination that they carry out in all areas.

Seconded, moreover, by the complicit silence and acquiescence of the mainstream media.

From Cuba, faithful to the legacy of justice, solidarity and internationalism that adorns our history, we repudiate the illegal occupation of Palestine, it hurts to see so much pain.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.