27 de agosto de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Images that hurt (+video).

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Something distinguishes this conflict, is the total complicity and support of the US and the West to a regime that has far surpassed the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II.

Regrettable latest episode of Israel’s Zionist genocide in Gaza. Images published exclusively by Al-Jazeera show Israeli occupation forces blowing up the Khan Yunism Grand Mosque, while an Israeli occupation soldier captures the storming of a mosque and the burning of the copies of the Koran inside.

It is a war of extermination that they carry out in all areas.
One thing that distinguishes this conflict is the total complicity and support of the US and the West to a regime that has far surpassed the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II.

Seconded, moreover, by the complicit silence and acquiescence of the mainstream media.

From Cuba, faithful to the legacy of justice, solidarity and internationalism that adorns our history, we repudiate the illegal occupation of Palestine, it hurts to see so much pain.

…ONLINE VIDEO.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Free time or leisure time?

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Pedro Betancourt celebrates 64 years of the FMC with a generous initiative (+photos).

3 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

A born community leader (+photos).

3 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *