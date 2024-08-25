Preparations for the school year are evaluated in Matanzas.

More than 500 educational institutions in operation and a slight growth in enrollment will be trends for the 2024/2025 school year in Matanzas, according to a working meeting attended by Naima Ariatne Trujillo Barreto, head of the Ministry of Education (MINED).

Edilberto Casanova Armenteros, provincial director of this organism, detailed how the preparations are going in a territory with 83.05 percent of teacher coverage, a situation which is being faced by using diverse strategies such as the incorporation of new teachers through the payment of increased charges, which also protects those with more experience, he said.

He referred to a worrying issue such as the granting of quotas for pedagogical training, with numbers below 60 percent, a fact that needs to be reverted, the only way to gradually respond to the demand for vacancies.

MINED directors in Matanzas showed concern for the difficulties faced by two kindergartens and one elementary school to start the new school year; meanwhile, the teaching with the greatest general affectation is Technical and Professional Education.

Casanova Armenteros offered good news by announcing the incorporation of two new schools, with the aim of bringing the school closer to the students, mainly to address transportation-related problems, an alternative that the beneficiaries and their families will surely appreciate.

Speaking at the working meeting, the head of MINED urged to look for solutions aimed at guaranteeing the quality of academic training in the pre-university of Exact Sciences and in the pedagogical schools.

It is necessary to go from diagnosis as a path towards transformation, she added, insisting on the convenience of appealing to the best variants and making special calls for the completion of teacher coverage.

To this end, he reflected, it is urgent to reorganize the school network on a qualitative basis, and taking into account the infrastructure and demography of each territory.

The province of Matanzas will face the 2024/2025 school year with a notorious growth in the construction of nursery schools for early childhood care, 10 of which are already operating and another two should open in September, in the municipalities of Colón and Los Arabos.

Political leaders, headed by Yuneidys Imbert Chaple, deputy head of the Department of Attention to the Social Sector in the Central Committee of the Party, José Miguel Sueiro Montero, member of the National Secretariat of the Union of Education, Science and Sports Workers, and other government representatives also attended the check-up on the preparations for the school year to begin.

With information from Girón and Tv Yumurí/ Photo: Taken from Girón newspaper.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.