«Retablo de Sol y Luna», the pulsating imprint of Teatro de las Estaciones.

The premiere of the documentary «Retablo de sol y luna», written and directed by Isabel Cristina López Hamze and Jorge Ricardo, at the Pepe Camejo theater, opened the audiovisual curtain to a world of love and fantasy, created among puppets, actors and artists, a distinctive mission of Teatro de las Estaciones.

The motivation, at the time of making a second more contemporary proposal, was the 30th anniversary of the group, as confessed by the National Theater Award winner, Rubén Darío Salazar Taquechel, and it was a sample of the «throbbing footprint» of Estaciones.

The documentary «Retablo de sol y luna» is adorned with a post-avant-garde vision of the history of this marvelous group, where the subjective conception stands out in the breakdown of the intimate events of each member and the use of technical advances in editing.

The evolution of Estaciones can be appreciated in its content, within its emblematic aesthetic seal, the internalization of the staging of each piece, the incorporation of new figures and the insertion of the arts as a whole; music, song, dance, with deserved emphasis on the work of the designer Zenén Calero, National Theater Award winner, and his artistic team.

Also important are the criteria of playwrights, critics and personalities of the scenic universe, inserted in the material.

In her speech to the audience, director López Hamze said:

«During the creative process, we thought very carefully about what fragment of works we were going to put, at what time, what music accompanied it, the order of the interviewees, in terms of assessing their personal thoughts, motivations, in a complex task. In truth, we were satisfied with the effect created.

«It was a team effort, which demanded a lot from the film industry, but above all, from the theater people, whose support was unconditional and disinterested, in that common feeling of working with heart and soul, with full love, to bring out the true value of this event».

Filmmakers Roger Ricardo and Isabel López with Ana Valdés

At the event held at the theater’s headquarters, the first film dedicated to the group, entitled «Teatro de las Estaciones: imágenes de una década», by journalist Ana Valdés Portillo, produced in 2004, was presented as a retro tribute.

With the visual technique of that time and a convenient dramatic and informative structure combined with the effective use of computer graphics, the work allows to appropriate the emotions that emerged during those early years and, at the same time, to show the professional progress of the repertoire exhibited.

It also stands out for its high patrimonial value, when it incorporates the testimony of the founders and personalities such as Dora Alonso, Carucha Camejo and Luz Marina Zambrano, plus others who took flight towards new projects.

Two epochal testimonies of the ingenious work of Teatro de las Estaciones, which enriches the history of this distinguished group of national culture.

Written by María Elena Mayor