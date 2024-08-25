Acting workshop for children in Matanzas reverence to Charlot (+photos).

The acting workshop for children in the city of Matanzas, an educational and artistic venture led by the teacher and first actress Miriam Muñoz, together with the outstanding collective of the Icarón Theater, successfully concluded this Saturday.

Dedicated to the iconic figure of Charles Chaplin and his immortal character, Charlot, this workshop not only paid tribute to more than 20 years of Muñoz’s performance in the role of the endearing tramp, but also offered a privileged space for learning and enjoyment.

The participating children brought their unique energy, immersed in the study of the basics of acting and the mysteries of theater, while demonstrating that art is nourished by the freshness and curiosity of the new generations.

This intergenerational encounter was further enriched by the participation of Teatro Icarón’s own students, who enthusiastically joined in to guide and learn alongside the younger children. This collaborative gesture underscores the transformative power of theater, where passion and generosity intertwine to shape knowledge and foster creativity.

The culmination of the workshop was marked by a beautiful and moving presentation at the theater venue, which transported all attendees and family members back to the very essence of art: the ability to move and unite people.

Undoubtedly, the magical atmosphere created by these young talents, together with their teachers, reflected that the theater continues to be a space to dream and create, confirming the value of initiatives such as this one for the cultural development of our city.

For those of us who share this vocation for theater and its effects on the soul, we reaffirm that, with strategies such as those led by Miriam Muñoz and Teatro Icarón, we are sowing the seeds of a future full of talent for the Athens of Cuba.

Written by Gabriel Torres.