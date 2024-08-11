Gaviota hotel group receives international web award.

Instituted since 2002 by the Spanish publishing house OX, these honorary distinctions are awarded in the categories of economy and work, leisure and tourism, science and technology, art and literature, humanities, sports, information technology and internet.

The hotel group Gaviota has just received in the Mexican city of Guadalajara the OX International Award in the category Leisure and Tourism, a recognition received for the second consecutive year, thanks to the exquisiteness of the promotion of Cuban tourism on its institutional website.

In an official ceremony, the president of the OX Publishing House, Vicente Ramón Ferrer, presented the award to Leandro Acosta, director of Communications at Gaviota, whose digital page promotes the essence of this tourism group, with more than 100 hotels and villas in the country, in addition to a travel agency and transportation services.

«This recognition is testimony to the dedication and support of a multidisciplinary team that includes writers, editors, designers, programmers and translators, committed to promoting Cuba as a destination,» Gaviota published.

«Gaviota thanks all those who have contributed to the success of the institutional website: collaborators and visitors. This award is an incentive to offer an ever broader experience to those who visit us».

Instituted since 2002 by the Spanish publishing house OX, these honorary distinctions are awarded in the categories of economy and work, leisure and tourism, science and technology, art and literature, humanities, sports, IT and internet.

The OX Award, which is intended to reward websites of organizations and governments in news, press, radio and TV, education and learning, evaluates the creativity, usability, navigability, search engine positioning and quality of the content of the participating websites, as well as the qualitative approach to interesting and relevant aspects of the countries or institutions they represent.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook of Maricela Recasens

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.