Good news at Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant.

From the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, the engineer Rubén Campos Olmos, tells us that the boiler tests were satisfactorily concluded, it was tested at 170 atmospheres, and after the cleaning with pressurized water of the convective axis, the intervention on the regenerative air heaters ends today.

This Thursday, work was completed on the completion of the work on the superheaters to advance in the assembly of the new cooling system of the output transformer.

Thus, the remaining maintenance lines place the largest unitary block of the Island in the possibility of concluding the works this Sunday and being on line before Monday’s peak demand schedule.

Specialists consulted on the matter point out the possibility that after a natural period of stabilization of parameters, the Antonio Guiteras will be able to deliver between 270 and 280 MW, that is, 50 megawatts more than when the maintenance began.

This intervention also contemplated the testing of equipment and systems that will be repaired or replaced during the investment to be made in October, the largest to be made in the Yumurina industry in the last 14 years.

Written by José Miguel Solís.