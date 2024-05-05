6 de mayo de 2024

Governor and vice governor, elected today in Matanzas.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

According to the results and as regulated by Article No. 249.1 of the Electoral Law, by reaching more than half of the valid votes cast, Marieta Caridad Poey Zamora was elected governor of Matanzas, and Lázaro Vicente Suárez Navarro as vice-governor.

The provincial Electoral Council validated the results of the voting to fill the positions, which in the case of the Governor reached 95.78 percent of the votes; and for the position of Vice Governor, 93.88 percent.
Written by Delfina Mosquera.

 

 

 

