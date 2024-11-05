7 de noviembre de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Heritage resources of the Giron Museum are safeguarded .

5 de noviembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

The workers of the Playa Girón Memorial Museum in Ciénaga de Zapata municipality are safeguarding all the material and patrimonial resources in the face of tropical storm Rafael.

This site is located in one of the territories that will suffer the first impact of this hydrometeorological phenomenon and winds between 90 and 100 km/h are forecast.
The museum consists of four rooms, two indoor and two outdoor, where everything that happened before and during the battle of Playa Giron is shown.


In addition, there are 1,200 pieces of high historical, cultural and humanistic value with a didactic museography such as the pierced shoes of Nemesia Rodriguez Montano and the weapons used by the enemy.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.

 

 

