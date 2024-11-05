Security measures adopted in Matanzas due to the passage of Rafael.

In dialogue with Yoany Padrón Rodríguez, director of the business group of Commerce, we learned that in different municipalities of Matanzas there are sales of processed food, mainly reinforcing the Ciénaga de Zapata, Jagüey Grande and Unión de Reyes.

Due to the imminent passage of tropical storm Rafael in the vicinity of the western territory, security measures are being taken in the province of Matanzas.

In dialogue with Yoany Padrón Rodríguez, director of the Business Group of Commerce, we learned that in different municipalities of Matanzas, sales of elaborated food are being carried out, mainly in Ciénaga de Zapata, Jagüey Grande and Unión de Reyes.

According to Padrón Rodríguez, there are around one hundred fixed points of sale and where there are no Gastronomy units, sales are made through mobile points.

In addition, the Family Attention Systems will continue to operate as long as the weather situation allows it. Tomorrow, lunch and food will be served in these entities and those who cannot go to them will be delivered by couriers, as stated by the director.

Idael Rodríguez Durán, director of the Provincial Food Company,, commented on the distribution of the basic food basket in the province and assured that all the warehouses have at least five pounds of rice corresponding to the month of October, while the distribution of supplies for November has not yet begun.

In addition, they managed to get the two pounds of sugar per capita, the compote and there is oil in the province that will be distributed once the event concludes, said Rodriguez Duran.

During a meteorological phenomenon of this magnitude, it is common for gastronomic and commercial entities to increase the sale of essential products. This is due to the fact that people tend to stockpile non-perishable food and basic products to prepare for bad weather and possible supply cuts.

It is important to follow the recommendations of local authorities and be attentive to Civil Defense warnings.

Written by Melissa Guerra.