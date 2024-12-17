Honor for a great one (+audio).

Immersed in the day to highlight the work of health personnel, on this occasion the matancero pediatrician had that privilege.

The second degree specialist in Pediatrics, Dr. José Hernández Hernández, received from the hands of the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, the third degree Lázaro Peña Order.

This is a distinction in honor of the leader of the Cuban workers’ movement and is awarded to workers with a correct and sustained attitude towards work.

The pediatrician from Matanzas had this privilege during the day to highlight the work of health personnel.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez