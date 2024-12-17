Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital in Matanzas needs services like that of the Cohise MSME (+audio).

With a team subdivided into four shifts, Cohise is in charge of sanitizing the delivery room, an area where infections that complicate the mother and child during the moment of birth must be avoided and prevented.

Gilda Milián Bustamante, Head of Services of the Obstetric Unit of the José Ramón López Tabrane Maternity Hospital in Matanzas.

It is undeniable that when we go to the sanitary instructions, the main objective is to receive medical attention, but if the hygiene of the place does not exist or is deficient, our immune system becomes vulnerable.

In addition to increasing the possibility of exposure to infectious agents, the stress and discomfort generated among sick people and their companions is detrimental to everyone’s health.

«Where cleanliness and asepsis should prevail, so be it», say the members of Cohise SURL, a small company from Matanzas, whose corporate purpose is the cleaning and sanitation of hospital centers in the province.

Its creation, just six months ago, in the Eliseo Noel Caamaño pediatric hospital in Matanzas, and the excellence of its service, have allowed it to now venture into the José Ramón López Tabrane maternity and children’s hospital.

With a team divided into four shifts, Cohise is in charge of sanitizing the delivery room, an area where infections that complicate the mother and child during birth must be avoided and prevented. The delivery room must be properly sanitized before each delivery begins for the best chance of success.

Despite the ups and downs that still result from human activity, the gynecology-obstetrics sector in Matanzas needs services such as the one offered by the workers of the Cohise micro and small company.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.