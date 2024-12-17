The tortuous path of gas distribution.

Most of the clients are not satisfied with the system applied in the city of Matanzas.

This post takes research, contrasting sources and visiting, several times, distribution areas to find out from the people what is happening, but with what is known so far, I can assure that the road is crooked, with many obstacles and above all lack of organization.

In addition to causing discontent and loss of time, given that the mechanism used in the queues is diabolical, it also gives room for business and for different people to take advantage of it for personal gain.

One of the people who profit from the shortage of the product is the courier, who is already making 1,000 or 1,500 pesos for the courier service, this without having increased the payment of the tax and without having to invest anything extra in his work.

I am not going to stuff the reader with what happens in those queues and how in the different areas there are different laws, to the point that today I heard a customer say: it is better to pay that abusive amount of money that the courier asks for, than to get into the shootout of the queues. Although he may be right, it is unfair.

I heard a courier tell a customer that he raised the price because people pay 1,500 pesos for a sack of coal anyway, which most of the time is of poor quality.

At this moment, the queues have already been made with those who purchased their botellón from September to the end of the year. Lists that are not well assimilated by the population, but it seems to me that it is a little difficult to establish changes, because these can harm some who are already about to buy.

The distribution of gas will continue, so I suggest that those who bought from October onwards should take into account the distribution by days of the previous purchase, according to the distribution capacity they have, for example: first give a prudential margin to those who bought the first days of the month and so on.

What I am sure of is that this phenomenon requires attention in order to release tensions, which we already have enough of.

Most of the customers are not happy with the system applied in the city of Matanzas. I recently made a brief visit to the point located in Calzada del Naranjal, in this city; there was a concentration of people that far exceeded the number of small bullets they had for sale.

During my short walk through the crowd waiting to buy, or trying to buy, it seemed to me that I was watching a movie, one of those that are advertised as not suitable for minors, because they have sex, violence and adult language. You could hear everything without being shy about it.

Among the comments there was a wide range of criteria, most of them referred to the disorganization of distribution in almost all provinces, but I also heard several praising the system used in the province of Camagüey.

Some people even sent me a screenshot of how the distribution works in that province. I am not going to report it in this post. I suggest to the CUPET authorities of Matanzas to have an exchange with those of Camagüey, to seek experiences and improve the distribution system of our province.

Written by Enrique Tirse.