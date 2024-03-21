Hospital boilers repaired in Cárdenas.

One is in the process of being assembled and the other is being rebuilt in its workshops, the micro and SME Alastor Matanzas is investing in two boilers at the Julio Aristegui Villamil Hospital in Cárdenas municipality, as part of the sales plan of this economic actor set for 2024 at 50 million, much more than the previous year.

One is being assembled and the other is being rebuilt in its workshops, the micro and SME Alastor Matanzas is investing in two boilers at the Julio Aristegui Villamil Hospital in Cárdenas municipality, as part of the sales plan of this economic player set for 2024 at 50 million, much more than the previous year.

The actions are consistent with the priority given to the health sector, one of our main clients, said Freddy Abreu Fernández, director of the company, one of the 32 state-owned companies approved by the Ministry of Industry, and one of the best performers of its kind in the country.

Strategic aspects of the plan are also the maintenance of solar heaters and hot water systems, to optimize their energy savings, particularly in hotels in Varadero, and other programmed works in steam boilers.

Abreu Fernández expresses total confidence that they will achieve their goals. We are counting on our workers and the union’s performance. Here we understand very well the usefulness of being affiliated, he says, and his words are supported by Aynes Landa Martínez, acting general secretary of the Provincial Union of Industrial Workers.

Thanks to its magnificent results, it has been Vanguardia Nacional for four consecutive years, and we hope it will also be a MSME, which will endorse its integral performance for a busy group of its employees, some of whom have benefited from the construction of housing, Landa assures. It was also one of the 85 centers in the country honored with the flag on the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Cuban Workers’ Trade Union.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.