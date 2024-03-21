Daniel Alejandro and his mother: on paths of hope (+Audio and photos).

There are women who have unique hearts, mothers that life chooses to face greater challenges. Milagros Martín attests to this. Mother of two children, Lisandra, 34, and Daniel Alejandro, 33, offers her testimony about the upbringing of her son, diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

«I am the mother of two children, Lisandra, 34, and Daniel Alejandro, 33. The reason for this testimony is that, to our surprise, the boy was born with Down Syndrome, without previous diagnosis or genetic risks; but the doctors who assisted me in the cesarean section immediately realized it.

«At the beginning it was somewhat disconcerting because he was only 24 years old. Daniel Alejandro was born with serious respiratory problems, a pleural infection, he spent his first years of life in hospitals until he was about two or three years old. However, he had a happy childhood, because he was loved by everyone, especially his mother’s family and neighbors.

«Raising Daniel Alejandro was difficult. I was alone, a divorced mother with two children. But I counted on my mother’s unconditional support and although we had to work, we dedicated a lot of time to him and he was able to walk at the age of two, articulate stumbling words a little later…».

These and other experiences, Milagros Martín tells Radio 26 in her moving testimony that you can listen to in full below.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.