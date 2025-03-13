Hotel Meliá Internacional Varadero remains an Environmental Beach.

The Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel, part of the Gran Caribe hotel group, was renewed the Environmental Beach Recognition (RPA), which confirms its commitment to the sustainable management of this stretch of sea, considered one of the best in the Matanzas beach resort.

The physical, chemical and bacteriological conditions of the water, the optimal management of solid residues, the orderly management of the area with the correct location of the sunbeds, cleanliness, coastal vegetation and care of the dunes were aspects considered for the award.

Meliá Internacional Varadero transcends for its integrated approach to environmental and tourism management and, above all, for its innovative contributions in its relationship with the beach, according to Pedro Lorenzo Darias Perera, head of Services in this area.

He pointed out as significant solutions the installation of modified sunshade umbrellas, the construction of rustic ashtray modules and the elaboration and transformation of waste and cigarette butt collectors, are creative solutions that bet on the sustainability of the beach resource.

Darias said that the client has to feel comfortable, without discomfort and, at the same time, protected by biosecurity, as well as the workers.

He considered that the coast has to be organized and clean, provide shade, drinks, hydration points, nautical services, aquatic security, general protection, animation and recreational activities. Everything is carried out efficiently

Created in 2009, the RPA responds to the special need to preserve Varadero, where more than 80 percent of its tourists have the beach as their main motivation.

Photos. Taken from the hotel’s Facebook page.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.