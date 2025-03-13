Díaz-Canel holds dialogue with young people from Cárdenas (+photos)

68 years after the events of March 13th, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez talks with young people from Matanzas at the José Antonio Echeverría’s birthplace in Cárdenas municipality.

The Birthplace Museum of the leader of Cuban university students hosts the meeting of the Presidential Program that recalls the assault to the Presidential Palace and the seizure of Radio Reloj led by José Antonio and his fall in combat.

Together with Díaz-Canel in the meeting with students from Matanzas were present the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda, the highest authorities of the province and the municipality of Cárdenas.

The Birthplace of the Honorary President of the Cuban university students houses personal belongings of the young revolutionary, the history of the organization he commanded and is a center for the promotion of history, culture and community work.

On March 13th, before visiting the José Antonio Echeverría Birthplace Museum in Cárdenas, Díaz-Canel placed a flower on the tomb of the student leader in the local cemetery where his remains rest, 68 years after his death.

Photos: TV Yumurí

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda Suárez.