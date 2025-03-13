14 de marzo de 2025

José Antonio Echeverría: young man with a heart of gold loaded with dynamite (+audio)

13 de marzo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

The historic leader of the University Student Federation and promoter of the assault on the Presidential Palace is remembered this day in Cárdenas, his hometown.

The historic leader of the      and promoter of the assault on the Presidential Palace is remembered this day in Cárdenas, his hometown.

A summary of the testimonies of three people linked to the life of the young man nicknamed Manzanita, in the following article by journalist José Miguel Solís.

José Antonio Echeverría fell in the actions of March 13th, 1957, led by him, who took Radio Reloj and assaulted the Presidential Palace.

Written by José Miguel Solís.

 

 

 

 

 

 

