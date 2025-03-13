March 13th, 1957: heroism with young blood .

It has been 68 years since the streets of Havana were the scene of one of the most heroic acts in Cuba’s history.

Sixty-eight years have passed since the streets of Havana were the scene of one of the most heroic acts in Cuba’s history. On March 13th, 1957, a group of young people from the Revolutionary Directorate, led by José Antonio Echeverría, altered the course of the city’s routine with an act full of courage and determination in their struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

That day began with an audacious plan: to storm the Presidential Palace, announce the fall of the dictator through Radio Reloj, take strategic points such as the Police Headquarters and foment the insurgency in the capital in coordination with the fighters of the Sierra Maestra.

The young men divided their efforts into commandos, showing impressive organization despite the imminent risks. However, events did not unfold as projected.

Fierce resistance from the regime’s military machine and the insurgents’ limited weapons capacity resulted in a high human cost.

Many of these brave men lost their lives, while others, devoid of ammunition, had to face a relentless retaliation by the government forces. José Antonio Echeverría, in an act of unbridled courage, managed to reach Radio Reloj to transmit a forceful message that was interrupted:

He then continued on his way to the University of Havana, where he sadly met his death at the hands of the tyrant’s hired assassins.

The sacrifice of that generation deeply marked the Cuban people. The losses were devastating and dreams and promising young lives were cut short. However, the example of these mambises of the 20th century was not forgotten and their struggle showed the unbreakable spirit of a people reluctant to lose their sovereignty, freedom and independence.

Written by Yadiel Barbón .