Hotel Sol Palmeras is ready for the tourist season.

The Sol Palmeras Hotel, Cuba’s first mixed-use facility, is ready for the relevant period of the tourist upswing season, from November to April, when the country receives its largest flows of international visitors.

A commission of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the province certified that the hotel has received the corresponding qualification declaring it ready for the winter season, Arnaldo Díaz Hiedra, secretary general of the trade union bureau at Sol Palmeras, posted on his Facebook account.

The hotel, managed by Cubanacán and the Spanish Meliá, is one of the main contributors of foreign currency from the export of services, due to the quality of its services, as evidenced by its high occupancy and high percentage of repeat customers in love with this tourist product.

Those who choose the four-star facility for their vacations will find a product in constant renovation, typical of a plant that has been in operation for 34 years, since its official inauguration on May 10th, 1990, an act presided over by Fidel Castro Ruz.

In view of the increase in tourism and the 35th anniversary of Sol Palmeras, deep improvements are being made, as in the case of the rooms, to optimize comfort and raise standards, as well as beautify outdoor areas, among other maintenance actions.

Regular customers will surely appreciate the new value added to the lobby services, since they will now be able to drink beers and drinks at the main bar, and coffee at the new Turquino Bar, an excellent decision for the sake of performance.

According to Díaz Hiedra, they have supplies and inputs, and highly qualified personnel to ensure the quality of operations, satisfy the income plans and thus contribute to the Cuban economy, which needs so much of the fresh currency that tourism should generate.

Varadero, the country’s number one sun and silver destination, has the largest lodging capacity on the island, with 57 hotels, more than 23,000 rooms, and receives tourists from Canada, Russia and Germany, its main markets.

