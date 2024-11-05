In Matanzas, surveillance of reservoirs and micro-dams is a priority.

Antonio Hernández Martínez, delegate of Hydraulic Resources in the territory, assured that they are paying attention to the reservoirs of Las Nieves and Cidra, at the same time that they keep on relieving the Caunavaco, Cimarrones and Bibanasí reservoirs due to hydrological forecast.

The reservoirs in the province of Matanzas report 73 percent of their filling capacity, they store more than 134,165 million cubic meters and the Early Warning System continues to monitor them.

Antonio Hernández Martínez, delegate of Hydraulic Resources in the territory, assured that they are paying attention to the reservoirs of Las Nieves and Cidra, at the same time that they keep relieving the Caunavaco, Cimarrones and Bibanasí reservoirs by hydrological forecast.

Hernández Martínez said that by releasing the reservoirs of Bibanasí, in Martí; Cimarrones, in Jovellanos and Caunavaco, in Matanzas, the levels are lowered and they face the possible rainfall caused by tropical storm Rafael with greater storage capacity.

The workers of the hydraulic sector of the province are working on different tasks to minimize damages in the cleaning of works, canals and drainage wells, sewers and infiltration wells.

In the municipality of Jagüey Grande, the Perico Drilling Unit is cleaning and unblocking canals and drainage wells, while in all municipalities, despite the electricity deficit, the supply of safe water to the population is guaranteed.

Rainfall reported in the province of Matanzas amounted to one millimeter in the capital city, 0.8 in Limonar and Jovellanos and 0.4 in Colón, with a territory average of 0.8 mm.

However, the most significant accumulated rainfall was recorded in Guantánamo (40.2 mm, 25%); Holguín (39.0 mm, 33%); Santiago de Cuba (21.7 mm, 23%); Camagüey (14.4 mm, 21%) and Granma (13.7 mm, 18%).

On November 5th, the volume of water in the country’s reservoirs is 6,021.59 million m3 (66 percent of the national capacity), which represents an increase of 10.14 million in relation to the volume of water in the reservoirs on the morning of November 2nd.

The territories with the highest fillings with respect to provincial capacity are: Pinar del Río (95 %), Artemisa (82 %), Holguín (78 %), Granma (78 %) and Santiago de Cuba (77 %). Increases were reported in Holguín (12.33 million), Santiago de Cuba (4.01 million), Camagüey (1.00 million), Havana (0.66 million) and Pinar del Río (0.53 million).

A note from the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources states that the largest increases correspond to: Moa (Holguín, 11.54 million), Carlos Manuel de Céspedes (Santiago de Cuba, 4.32 million), Corojo (Granma, 3.41million), Bueycito (Granma, 2.08 million) and Guamá (Pinar del Río, 1.59 million).

Another 46 reservoirs have had some increase in filling and a total of 76 exceed 95% of normal capacity, 51 are full and, of these, 38 are discharging, mainly from the following territories: Pinar del Río (12), Mayabeque (5), Holguín (3), Villa Clara (3) and Havana (3).

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.