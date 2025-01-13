In production single in tribute to «Minini».

The group Afrocuba de Matanzas is moving forward with the production of a single album entitled El Ilustre, dedicated to its late director Francisco Zamora, «Minini».

The group Afrocuba de Matanzas is making progress in the production of a single album entitled El Ilustre, dedicated to its late director Francisco Zamora, «Minini», which would add to its discographic series, which includes, among others, the CDs «Rituales africanos» and «Moquekeré okagua».

Minini and his wife, current director of Afrocuba de Matanzas.

About the prestigious musician from Yumur, journalist Pedro de la Hoz wrote: «Founder and leader of the Afrocuba group, «Minini», as everyone called him, was born in one of the most important sources of the cultural tradition forged from the African legacy, the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, in the city of Matanzas».

For his part, Professor Miguel Angel Garcia Velasco, said about the founder of Afrocuba: «Francisco Zamora, «Minini», who was born in 1937 and died in 2016, was a great creator, he brought to the stage the most authentic of the dances and music of the various folkloric manifestations concentrated in Matanzas: Abakuá, Bricamo; Rumba in all its styles, Yoruba, Iyessa, Congo… He was for me a great scholar, an informant, advisor, mentor and an eternal friend».

Dedicated from its beginnings to the roots of Cuban music and dances, the Afrocuba group, with 67 years of existence, gives prestige to the province and the country with the rescue of the dances and music of that genre.

Written by María Elena Bayón.