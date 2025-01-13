Tourism delegates prepare for final stage of their union congress (+photos).

The delegates from Matanzas participated in a day of preparation for the final sessions of the National Conference of the Hotel and Tourism Workers Union, which will take place in Havana from the 16th to the 18th of this month.

The program concluded with an exchange with representatives of the Ministry of Tourism in the province, headed by Nastia Valdés, on the premises of the Villa Cuba hotel, part of the Gran Caribe hotel group.

Marilín Rodríguez, government representative in Varadero, attended the meeting, where Valdés summarized the tourism management of the Matanzas destination at the end of 2024, where neither tourist days nor income are satisfied.

The problems related to workers’ transportation, low wages and their impact on labor fluctuation, were recurring themes in the interventions of the delegates, committed to represent in the best possible way the more than 18 thousand affiliates and workers of this sector.

Cubacar, the Rum and Tobacco Houses, the Club Tropical, Meliá Las Américas, Meliá Varadero and Meliá Internacional hotels were stops on a tour where the workers expressed to the delegates their confidence in being well represented.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.