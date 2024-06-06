7 de junio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Inauguration in the ACAA in Matanzas of In the Midst of the Environment.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

The latest edition of the exhibition In the Middle of the Environment was inaugurated at the headquarters of the  Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists in Matanzas.

The latest edition of the exhibition In the Midst of the Environment was inaugurated at the headquarters of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists in Matanzas. During the activity, membership cards were given to the participants and awards were given to the outstanding ones. The winners of this edition were:

Harold Luis Tápanes: first place.
Reinaldo Encinosa: second place.
Ramón Luis Cazorla: third place.

Special mentions were also awarded to artists Lázaro Mejías, José Usenque, Rosalí Santana and Sully Rodríguez. The exhibition brings together various artistic expressions, including handicrafts, painting, photography and botany, in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of our natural environment.

Written by Félix González.

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Librarianship, a generous profession.

44 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

The Gener y del Monte library faces new challenges.

49 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Cuban librarians are praised on their day (+audio).

56 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *