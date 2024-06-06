Inauguration in the ACAA in Matanzas of In the Midst of the Environment.

The latest edition of the exhibition In the Middle of the Environment was inaugurated at the headquarters of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists in Matanzas.

The latest edition of the exhibition In the Midst of the Environment was inaugurated at the headquarters of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists in Matanzas. During the activity, membership cards were given to the participants and awards were given to the outstanding ones. The winners of this edition were:

Harold Luis Tápanes: first place.

Reinaldo Encinosa: second place.

Ramón Luis Cazorla: third place.

Special mentions were also awarded to artists Lázaro Mejías, José Usenque, Rosalí Santana and Sully Rodríguez. The exhibition brings together various artistic expressions, including handicrafts, painting, photography and botany, in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of our natural environment.

Written by Félix González.