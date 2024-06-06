Program for the International Poetry Festival Puentes Poéticos is announced.

More than twenty literary activities will take place from the 11th to the 15th of this month in Matanzas, the scene of the International Poetry Festival 2024, Puentes Poéticos.

More than 20 literary activities will take place from the 11th to the 15th of this month in the city of Matanzas, the venue of the International Poetry Festival 2024, Puentes Poéticos.

The program was announced to the press at the Casa de las Letras Digdora Alonso, by the organizing committee, chaired by writer Alfredo Zaldívar Muñoa, National Publishing Award; Efrahím Pérez Izquierdo, director of the Provincial Center of Books and Literature, along with invited personalities.

Zaldivar highlighted the transcendence of this project, which will give another dimension to the city of Yumurina within the cultural universe, which will be dedicated to the poet Nancy Morejon, National Prize for Literature, on its 80th anniversary, in tribute to the poet Gabriel de la Concepción Valdés (Plácido), on the 180th anniversary of his execution by the Spanish colonialism and especially to the Palestinian people and their tragic suffering before the onslaught of Israel and its imperial adjuncts.

Great writers, such as Palestinian poet Najwan Darwish, Argentinean Daniel Calabrese, Cuban Víctor Rodríguez Núñez, who lives abroad, and American Katherine M. Hedeen, responded to this edition.

They will be joined by National Literature Award winners Nancy Morejon and Miguel Barnet, as well as Casa de las Americas Award winners Luis Lorente, Reinaldo Garcia Blanco and Luis Manuel Perez Boitel. Also present will be writers Roberto Méndez, Charo Guerra, Israel Domínguez and Yunier Riquenes.

These are joined by 30 poets laureates from Yumurinos and municipalities in the province. The inaugural gala will take place at the José White concert hall, with a Water Council, which announces the musical performance of Anneris Cánovas, Olga M. Muñoz and the José White Camerata, conducted by maestro Bienvenido Quintana.

The venues of the activities are mainly located in the areas of the Plaza Vigía, such as Sauto Theater, Curator’s Office, Vigía Editions, as well as in the UNEAC’s social house, the Historical Archive, the House of Scenic Memory, Aldabón Editions, Art Gallery and the headquarters of the Al sur de mi garganta project, at Tirry 81.

Zaldívar also informed that there will be public readings, recitals, meetings, lectures, conferences, «peñas», «tertulias», workshops and more. There will be presentations and sales of works, free downloads of digital texts and book exchanges.

The public will have the opportunity to take a book signed by its author, exchange with them and participate in the program freely.

In his speech, Efrahím Pérez Izquierdo pointed out that the patriotic character of this important festival enthroned the feelings of Cuban citizens and their desire for the city of Matanzas to acquire the poetic dimension it deserves throughout history.

He added that the Festival counted on the unconditional support of the institutions and authorities of the territory, in spite of the difficult situation the country is going through, because the scope of its realization is understood.

And finally it meant the power of popular participation that the poetic conclave must generate. This grandiose cantata to the spirituality will be a balm for the souls of the people of Matanzas.

Written by María Elena Bayón.