Increased cultivation areas in Matanzas during the spring season.

The province of Matanzas is experiencing a remarkable growth in its cultivation areas. This year, in the last spring campaign, more than 30,500 hectares were planted, which represents an increase of more than four thousand hectares compared to the previous year. This growth is a clear indication of the efforts being made, despite economic constraints, to boost agricultural production in the territory.

In terms of harvests, the news is encouraging on several fronts. Productions of viands, vegetables and grains have reached and, in some cases, exceeded the established goals. This demonstrates the efficiency and commitment of Matanzas farmers to supplying essential foodstuffs to the population.

However, not all the news is positive, since fruit tree production does not meet the plan. This gap represents a commitment for future campaigns, underscoring the need to focus efforts on this productive segment, which is essential to substitute imports and guarantee supplies for tourism.

Among the crops prioritized in this campaign were plantain, cassava, sweet potato and malanga. These products, essential in the diet of the inhabitants of the province, have met the planned planting objectives, which is a significant achievement for local producers.

Despite this success, it is important to note that the demand for these foods is not yet fully satisfied. This highlights the importance of increasing planting areas and agricultural production in Matanzas.

During the last visit to Matanzas of the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, during the extraordinary plenary session of the Provincial Committee, actions and measures that are still feasible to implement in the province were analyzed, among them, the promotion of foreign investment, the maintenance of agricultural technology, the training of farmers and the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices with the support of the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages.

Written by Gabriel Torres.