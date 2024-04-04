José Martí Pioneers Organization celebrates anniversary in Matanzas.

Multiple activities are taking place in all the municipalities of Matanzas to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the Organization of José Martí Pioneers (OPJM), among which stand out debates in the High School collectives on the vanguard role of the Young Communist League, an organization that is also celebrating its 62nd anniversary this April 4th.



Other actions to be carried out by the pioneers in the framework of the 63rd anniversary of their organization will include volunteer work in orchards and plots of land, as well as talks and special morning meetings.

In the municipality of Matanzas, a rally and an allegorical act to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the victory of the Cuban people on the sands of Playa Giron took place in the Plaza de la Vigia.

On the occasion, attended by authorities of the Party, the Government, the UJC and other organizations and agencies of the Yumurina civil society, they highlighted the formative challenges of the OPJM, which groups in its ranks the new generations, in addition to the need to draw inspiration from the legacy of the legendary heroes of the homeland, said the president of the organization Matanzas territory, Ernesto Lopez Cuellar, during the concluding remarks, while repudiating the genocide against the people of Palestine, and the economic siege imposed on our country.

Design: Félix González

Written by Delfina Mosquera.