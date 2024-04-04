A first day of debate and celebration at the UJC Congress.

On the first day of the XII Congress of the Young Communist League, the delegation from Matanzas participated in the panel on the implementation of the comprehensive policy for children, adolescents and youth.

On the first day of the XII Congress of the Union of Young Communists, the delegation from Matanzas participated in the panel on the implementation of the comprehensive policy for children, adolescents and youth.

During the space, discussions were held on the labor insertion of young people, teenage pregnancy as a health problem, the participation of social workers in the transformation of vulnerable communities, educational improvement and access to Higher Education.

In addition, on the first day of the UJC meeting, several Matanzas residents were recognized in the act of State Decorations, which commemorates the 62nd anniversary of the communist youth organization, among them Evert Eduardo Díaz Suárez and Efraín García, with the Abel Santamaría condition and Leander Tamayo Borrero, who received the Julio Antonio Mella order.

Taken from facebook UJC Mtzs

In preparation for the great youth event, the delegates from Matanzas held an exchange with government and political authorities of the province, and toured sites of economic and social interest in the province, such as the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport and the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant.

The Matanzas delegation ended its first day at the UJC Congress with a fruitful exchange on child and youth care policies, and several young people were recognized for their work.

Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.