Pedro Betancourt is recognized as a historic protagonist of the Cuban youth .

In occasion of the 62nd and 63rd birthdays of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the José Martí Pioneers Organization (OPJM), the Municipal Bureau of the Party in Pedro Betancourt municipality organized a meeting between generations of veterans and current members of both organizations.

Ledianys Mejías González, secretary of the UJC in the town and recipient on the occasion of the XX Anniversary seal of that organization, expressed her pride for the activity and emphasized the importance of knowing the history of the Cuban revolutionary work and the protagonism of the youth in its materialization.

On the other hand, Carmen Elizalde Torres, recognized as the first woman to lead the Municipal Bureau of the UJC, described the intergenerational experience as enriching and expressed her desire to continue supporting the Betancourt youth vanguard.

Likewise, the presence of municipal authorities, officials, cadres, students and other guests made the emotional meeting a space to share anecdotes and testimonies about the trajectory of these youth organizations, as well as to pay tribute to its protagonists of the past, present and future.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.